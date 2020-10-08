Katharine McPhee and David Foster are expecting their first child together

Katharine McPhee is pregnant! The Smash star and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together, People reported on Thursday.

It will be the first child for McPhee, 36, while the music producer, 70, is already father to five daughters, including performers Erin and Sara Foster, whom he had with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer.

Foster and McPhee tied the knot in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when Foster mentored her and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

Foster was most recently married to Yolanda Hadid, the mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and made appearances alongside her in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erin, 38, previously told People that McPhee has been a positive addition to their lives — and they sometimes jokingly refer to her as "Mommy."

"Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way," Erin said. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable."

Foster also gave his wife credit for coming "into this" family of five adult daughters. "I think she navigates it really, really well," he said. "And so do they. Because they could be horrible. It sure makes it easier for me that they get along. It's not a fleeting thing, either. It's been a few years."

Ahead of her wedding to Foster, McPhee posted a tribute to him with a throwback video of the pair performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”