Katey Sagal recovering after being hit by car and taken to hospital in L.A.

Katey Sagal is recuperating after being struck by a car and taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Sons of Anarchy and Married… With Children actress "will be fine" and is expected to return home Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation told EW.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Sagal, 67, was hit by a car making a left turn while she was crossing the street. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet said that no citations were issued and no arrests were made, and the incident is under investigation.

Katey Sagal Katey Sagal | Credit: Morgan Lieberman/WireImage

A veteran TV actress, Sagal broke through playing the work-averse housewife Peg Bundy on Married… With Children, which ran for 11 seasons. Her other notable credits include the animated sci-fi comedy Futurama, the family sitcom 8 Simple Rules, the twisty mystery Lost, the irreverent dramedy Shameless, and the short-lived legal drama Rebel, which was inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich.

Most recently Sagal has appeared on the Rosanne spin-off The Conners, which just saw her character marry into the titular blue-collar clan.

