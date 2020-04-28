Kate Hudson joins Nicole Kidman on Jimmy Fallon's list of missed dating opportunities

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Jimmy Fallon once again proved he's the master of picking up cues when Kate Hudson revealed on Monday that he missed out on a chance to date her.

The revelation comes after The Tonight Show host's infamous 2015 interview with Nicole Kidman in which the actress said he didn't realize that she liked him.

During his virtual chat with Hudson, the two reminisced on costarring in the 2000 film Almost Famous, remembering how well the cast got along and hanging out together.

Then, she segued into Fallon disclosing on his show in 2018 that he had a crush on her, which caused Fallon to put his head in his hands out of embarrassment.

"I had like 100 people send me that clip," she told him. "I had no idea, there was no ... I wish people could have been in my body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication."

"Well, I gave a little indication, I thought we were good together," Fallon responded.

Hudson said she would have absolutely dated the comedian had he ever made his motives clear. Alas, he never did and she later married Chris Robinson. They divorced in 2007 and she is now dating musician Danny Fujikawa.

"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there," she said. "I remember thinking to myself, 'Why has Jimmy never made a move?' And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.' And so, then I met Chris [Robinson]."

Fallon protested her retelling of events, exclaiming, "That's not the story at all!"

When Kidman appeared on The Tonight Show in 2015, she also said she liked Fallon but perceived no inkling of interest from him when they first met years ago.

What he thought was a casual hangout was actually a date, according to Kidman. "It was bad," she repeatedly told the audience, saying Fallon played video games instead of talking to her.

"So after about an hour and a half I thought, 'He has no interest. This is so embarrassing,'" she said. "And I left and went, 'Okay, no chemistry.' And then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay?'"

This means there are two different beautiful actresses who've said they had romantic interest in Fallon. Who else will come out of the woodwork to reveal that the funnyman ignored their advances?

Fortunately, the interviews were all in good fun (maybe not for Fallon in the moment). Hudson welcomed a daughter with Fujikawa in 2018, Kidman has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, and Fallon and his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, wed in 2007. Maybe a triple date is in the future?

Related content: