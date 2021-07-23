“Do you feel strangely attracted to me?” she asked Jimmy Fallon when he presented a photo of her channeling Freddie Mercury and Gandalf from ‘Lord on the Rings.’

Watch Kate Beckinsale come into her 'sexual element' in full beard drag

Kate Beckinsale feels like a king among queens when she wears a beard.

"This is when you see me come into my sexual element," the British star told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, which saw her reminiscing on her passion for donning facial hair as the late-night host gave her a facial wig to sport during their interview.

"It looks incredibly pubic," she told Fallon of his beard, before the two carried on a casual conversation while decked out in face-based drag.

"No one's listening to this," Beckinsale joked through a laugh as she tried to tell the audience about her new, bonkers action-thriller Jolt, which hit Amazon Prime Video today.

The moment was in-line with Beckinsale's hilarious persona on social media, as Fallon pointed out before showing several photos of the 47-year-old's beard-centric posts — including one of her wearing a long, silver beard in a shot that channeled Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings.

Kate Beckinsale Thinks She Looks Better with a Beard | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Beckinsale feels her 'sexual element' while wearing a beard on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon. | Credit: NBC

Watch Beckinsale and Fallon (try to) conduct an interview with straight (bearded) faces in the clip above.

