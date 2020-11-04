At this tense morning hour on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 there are still a lot of major unknowns in the U.S. presidential race.

But here's one thing that is certain: Kanye West did not win.

The troubled hip-hop mogul's quixotic White House quest came to an abrupt end after he reportedly failed to garner even 0.5 percent of the vote in any state.

West conceded defeat early Wednesday with perhaps the shortest-ever concession speech, tweeting an image of the electoral map along with just one word: "WELP."

West then deleted the tweet and then reposted the image with just "2024," perhaps promising to try and run yet again.

West abruptly announced he was running for president on July 4. While he made it onto the ballot in a dozen states, he missed the deadlines to file in many others.

West has repeatedly made statements supporting Donald Trump and some viewed his efforts to insert himself into the race as less an attempt to win the presidency and more of an attempt to draw voters away from Democrat Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, West said he was voting for president for the first time ever and voting for himself.

Last week on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, West declared, “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world. It was something that God put on my heart back in 2015."

West reportedly captured around 60,000 votes, according to the Associated Press, and drew the most votes (more than 10,000) in Tennessee (a state that Trump has won).