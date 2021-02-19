Kacey Musgraves is selling a T-shirt benefiting Texas charities while mocking Ted Cruz

The profits will benefit Texans affected by a major snowstorm, while jabbing at the embattled politician.

Kacey Musgraves is multitasking in her effort to help Texans affected by an unusually severe snowstorm for the region this week.

The country singer is selling Ted Cruz-themed T-shirts. The profits of which will benefit several charities serving Texas residents hit hard by the recent natural disaster.

"Texas is cold, I can be cold," Musgraves tweeted Thursday night, alongside a photo of the shirt with lettering on the front that reads, "Cruzin' for a bruzin'"

Cruz, the U.S. senator from Texas, is under fire for traveling to Cancun Wednesday for a family vacation while his constituents were suffering the effects of the severe snowstorm, including fighting cold, experiencing power outages, and having water quality issues. He returned to his home state Thursday night amid the uproar.

Profits for Musgraves' shirt will go to Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas. You can purchase the shirt for $29.99 here through Sunday.

A note on that page says, "No actual bruisings plz."