Does Justin Timberlake work at Target now?

Has Justin Timberlake added Target store clerk to his résumé?

Almost certainly not, but the actor and pop star has gone viral for a video from TikTok user Douglas Anthony that appears to show the "SexyBack" singer scanning items in a checkout line at a Target in Colorado.

Timberlake rings up Icebreakers, gum, and other mundane items in the clip, which was posted Thursday and has racked up over 1.5 million views. The video bears the text "Justin Timberlake said post this for the naysayers," and Timberlake reposted it on his Instagram story with a note: "Haters Gonna Say It's Fake…"

Representatives for Timberlake didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment regarding what exactly he was up to in the video. Asked about the clip Friday in a DM, Anthony responded, "Just good vibes with fam," adding three raised-hands emojis.

Timberlake's former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass commented on the TikTok post, writing, "This guy looks oddly familiar. I can't place it."

A previous TikTok post from Anthony, shared almost a week ago, seems to show him and Timberlake dancing in a parking lot. The caption reads, "JT said show them we all real !!"

Timberlake also appears in third clip from Anthony, posted Aug. 11.

Incidentally, Timberlake has a bit of Target, uh, experience. He previously played a Target shopper named Peg opposite Kristen Wiig's Target Lady in a Saturday Night Live sketch.