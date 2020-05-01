Justin Timberlake declares 'It's Gonna Be May' with updated coronavirus meme

Is it really May until Justin Timberlake declares "It's Gonna Be May"?

Every year, as we approach the spring month, the internet is flooded with a barrage of memes inspired by Timberlake's days in NSYNC singing the 2000 pop song "It's Gonna Be Me." And for the past few years, Timberlake has been onboard with it. This year, since we're all in self-isolation, the meme gets a coronavirus update — and Timberlake's into that one, too.

"Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet," the singer tweeted on Friday to mark May 1.

The meme again repeats the "It's Gonna Be May" line from his song, only this time there's a face mask covering a throwback photo of a curly-haired Timberlake.

According to PEOPLE, Timberlake, along with many other celebrities, supported coronavirus relief efforts by donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn.

The performer can be heard in the voice role of troll Branch in Universal's Trolls World Tour, which is one of the many theatrical movies that are now showing early on digital VOD platforms.

