Life is short and sometimes, so are engagements. A month after confirming a proposal, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are dropping big hints they are now married.

The couple quietly tied the knot, according to a possible slip-up from Long himself. During the May 9 episode of his podcast Life Is Short, he referred to Bosworth as his "wife" while recounting memories of spending time with her in Bulgaria, telling guest Kyra Sedgwick, "I was there while I was like, really falling in love with my now-wife and so she came to visit."

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the duo wearing bands on their ring fingers in Bosworth's Mother's Day Instagram story. Representatives for Long and Bosworth did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

While Long didn't make further reference to their presumed marriage in the podcast episode, he did share more about their time in Bulgaria. He told Sedgwick that while he isn't usually a fan of his significant others coming to set, having Bosworth around while filming his AirBnB horror flick Barbarian was the exception: "I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time," Long said.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Justin Long and Kate Bosworth | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

This is not the first relationship update to come from Long's podcast. The couple announced their engagement during an April episode of Life is Short, more than a year after rumors of their relationship first emerged. They revealed details of the intimate proposal, explaining that it came about organically after enduring a difficult time and receiving advice from a therapist who said to "Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what they need."

A few days later, Bosworth awoke, looked at Long and asked "'What do you need?'" Recalling the interaction, she explained: "He said, 'To spend my life with you.' And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'"

"The words just came out so naturally," Long said, while Bosworth called it "the most romantic and honest and loving proposal."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.