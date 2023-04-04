"It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through," Long shared on his podcast.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are engaged after two years of dating.

The couple shared the news during Tuesday's episode of Long's Life Is Short podcast, with Long revealing that he unexpectedly popped the question after receiving some advice from a therapist. "It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way," the Barbarian actor said.

Bosworth added, "We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice, which was: 'Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need.'"

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Justin Long and Kate Bosworth | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A few mornings after that session, the Blue Crush actress woke up and "looked at Justin and I said — I remember, I smiled at you — and I said, 'What do you need?'" she recalled. "And he, like, really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'"

"The words just came out so naturally," Long said. Bosworth thought it "the most romantic and honest and loving proposal." She added that the two decided to share the news on the podcast since "we're probably gonna be asked about it and we thought, 'Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best?'" she said. "And we thought, 'Oh, I'd really like to just talk about it with you.'"

The couple first got cozy in 2021 while starring together in 2022 horror mystery House of Darkness. Bosworth was previously married to director Michael Polish.

