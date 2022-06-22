Jury finds that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager at the Playboy Mansion in 1975

Jurors in a California civil trial found Tuesday that disgraced actor and comedian Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl after inviting her to the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1975.

According to the Associated Press, the L.A. County jury determined that Cosby, now 84, intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Judy Huth, now 64; that he reasonably believed she was under 18 at the time; and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor. As part of their decision, the jurors awarded Huth $500,000 in damages.

Upon hearing the verdict, Huth hugged her legal team, led by Gloria Allred, and smiled, according to The New York Times. "I feel vindicated," Huth said.

In a statement provided to EW after the verdict, Allred thanked "all of the women who spoke out over the years, and refused to be silent in the face of what they believed to be injustice and sexual abuse by powerful men." She added that Huth "won real change because she fought Bill Cosby one step at a time over seven and a half years, and she proved with the jury's verdict that Mr. Cosby did sexually assault her when she was a minor, and that he should be held accountable for what he did to her."

Bill Cosby Bill Cosby | Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

Cosby did not attend the trial or testify, though jurors were shown clips from a 2015 video deposition in which he denied having sexual contact with Huth.

His spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said in a statement provided to EW that the verdict was "a huge victory for us" because Huth and her legal team were "looking for millions of dollars" in damages. He added that Cosby "continues to maintain his innocence."

Nevertheless, Tuesday's verdict marked the latest blow to the reputation of an entertainer once regarded as "America's dad." The former Cosby Show and Kids Say the Darndest Things star has been accused by more than 60 women of sexual assault and misconduct. Cosby has consistently denied the allegations and said that any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

The verdict in the Huth case came about a year after Cosby's Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault in the Andrea Constand case was overturned on due process grounds, freeing him from prison after nearly three years.

Huth filed her civil lawsuit against Cosby in 2014. The statute of limitations had expired for a criminal case, but California law allows victims of underage sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits decades later.