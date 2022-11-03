Modern Family star Julie Bowen reveals she was once 'in love with a woman'

"She liked women, but she did not like me in that way," Bowen said on her Quitters podcast.

Modern Family star Julie Bowen is opening up about her love life.

The two-time Emmy-winning actress revealed on the latest episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once in love with another woman, though she still identifies as straight.

"The idea that we lead with, 'So, how do you identify?' and immediately you get into what you do in the bedroom," Bowen said during a conversation with former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley, who's currently in a relationship with recording artist Hayley Kiyoko. "I'm straight. I've always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while, but she did not love me back. She liked women, but she did not like me in that way. But it never really took off, so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality," she shared. "If I started suddenly getting really into putting turtles in my ass in the bedroom and this was my jam, that is not something I'd go out and be like, 'Guys, I'm a turtle ass-loving lady.'"

Bowen continued, stressing that "what you do with your body should not be the first thing that we know about people or care about. That's your business."

Earlier in the conversation, Tilley also discussed the societal pressures to come out, as she rose to prominence while competing for the heart of Ben Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016.

MODERN FAMILY - Julie Bowen Julie Bowen on 'Modern Family' | Credit: Jessica Brooks/ABC via Getty Images

"I don't have an issue with coming out, but I hope that one day people don't have to come out," Tilley explained. "It causes a lot of stress and weight added and life is already really hard. Falling in love should just be a natural and beautiful thing that people don't have to explain to anybody."

Since Modern Family's conclusion in April 2020, Bowen — who was married to real estate investor Scott Phillips from 2004 to 2018 — has appeared on episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Dad, and in the feature films The Fallout and Mixtape.

Listen to Bowen and Tilley's full conversation on the Quitters podcast above.

