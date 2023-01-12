The Oscar winner has discussed feeling scrutinized by a peer in the movie business. "I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there’s still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde," she said.

Julianne Moore says film industry figure once told her to 'try to look prettier'

Apparently an Oscar and worldwide acclaim aren't enough to impress some people in the film industry. World-renowned actress Julianne Moore recently revealed that a peer once criticized her looks.

"Someone in the film industry said to me, 'You should try to look prettier,'" the Still Alice star told The Times in an interview published Thursday. "I was like, 'I don't know if I can.'"

Julianne Moore attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2022 in Paris, France. Julianne Moore | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 62-year-old's signature red hair (her mother was Scottish) might be one of her trademarks, but she suggests that societal standards made her question it as an up-and-coming actress.

"My red hair made me feel like an outsider growing up," he told the publication. "Redheads are two percent of the global population. Nobody wants to feel like they're in the minority, particularly as a young child. Now I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde."

Moore, however, continues to appear in critically lauded productions, including the Sundance breakout When You Finish Saving the World, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, which is out Jan. 20.

