Room With a View actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in ongoing search

The English performer was reported missing after not returning from a hike in the Southern California mountains.

English actor Julian Sands, known his work in such films and TV series as A Room With a View and 24, is missing in Southern California.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department confirmed to EW on Wednesday that Sands, 65, was first reported missing Friday evening after not returning from a hike.

Search-and-rescue teams have been scouring the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy in the San Bernardino Mountains since that time. Ground crews were initially deployed in the search but pulled back Saturday evening due to the risk of avalanche and adverse weather conditions.

The search has continued in the days since via helicopter and drone when weather conditions have permitted visibility, according to authorities. A ground search will resume when it is deemed safe for the search-and-rescue crew to return to the area. Sands' disappearance came in the midst of severe weather and rainfall for the Southern California region.

Sands first rose to prominence with supporting roles in the 1984 films Oxford Blues and The Killing Fields. His breakout role came a year later in A Room With a View, the Merchant Ivory adaptation of E.M. Forster's 1908 novel. Sands starred as romantic lead George Emerson, opposite Helena Bonham Carter as Lucy Honeychurch.

Sands' other screen credits include Leaving Las Vegas, Arachnophobia, the English-language version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and TV's Smallville and Banshee.

EW has reached out to a representative for Sands.