While it's entirely possible that there are some celebrities who are in quarantine with their hair and makeup people, many actors and musicians are roughing it out on their own in the beauty department now that everyone has to stay inside.

That doesn't necessarily mean they are doing a bad job, they're just serving looks a little bit different from the red carpet, camera-ready hair and makeup we know them for.

Here are some celebrities who taken chances, made mistakes, had fun, and gotten creative with their beauty routines while staying at home.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In a PSA for the office of the governor of California, Emmy-winning Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus gave viewers an over-exaggerated idea of what she looks like without a glam squad to call attention to the need for people to stay at home, and stay safe.

Stephen Colbert

What starts as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert saying he's returning his face back to normal transforms into the comedian's convincing impression of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

Mariah Carey

Singer Mariah Carey is just about as successful in her field as she can be, holding the record for most No. 1 singles ever, but she's always had a backup plan. The beauty school grad shows she's still kept all her skills, posting a video on Twitter of her styling a pink wig worn by her 8-year-old daughter Monroe.

Blake Shelton

With all his concerts and bookings canceled for the foreseeable future, Country singer Blake Shelton announced on Twitter that he would be bringing his '90s mullet back. Not did he later follow through on the haircut, but his girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani spruced it up with some stripes along the side of his head.

Pink

Pop star Pink said on Instagram that she's made drinking during quarantine into a sport, causing her to feel empowered to cut her own hair. The results didn't exactly come out like she normally likes, but she plans to keep pushing through until she can credibly be her own barber.

Ricky Martin

Speaking of pink, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin joined star Elle Fanning and Jennifer Love-Hewitt in dying their hair the bright color. In his Instagram showing off his new do though, he noted that the hair color, which one of his sons chose, was actually called Red Passion on the dye box.

Zoe Saldana

Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana doesn't seem to be taking any scissors to her long locks. Instead, her and her husband Marco Perego are twinning even more, with him wearing similar eye makeup and lipstick to the actress, and her drawing a mustache and goatee on her face to match his beard.

