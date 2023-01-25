"I mean, he was adorable. He was f---ing some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite!”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is showing her support for son Charlie Hall's performance on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming film You Hurt My Feelings, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday and revealed that she has indeed watched the hit HBO Max series which stars her son, Pauline Chalamet, Reneé Rapp, and Amrit Kaur. And, yes, that includes his sexier scenes.

"It's a very racy show," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I think he was really great, I mean, he was adorable. He was f---ing some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite!"

Hall made his appearance in season 2 of the comedy series, which was created by Mindy Kaling, as Andrew, a biology student who sparks up a romance with Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott).

And, as it turns out, both of Louis-Dreyfus' sons (her eldest son, Henry Hall, is also an actor) are equally supportive of their mom's career, too, especially when it comes to her role as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"My adult sons are huge Marvel fanatics and for a long time they were like, 'Mom! You should be in a Marvel movie! You've gotta be in a Marvel movie!' I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're never gonna want me to be in a Marvel movie.' And they did!" she said. "Little did I know."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the NRDC's "Night of Comedy" benefit honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California; Charlie Hall The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 - Episode 6 Julia Louis-Dreyfus has seen her son Charlie Hall's performance on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls.' | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

The Marvel star said her character will next appear in the 2024 film The Thunderbolts, which she described as "good guys who are doing bad. Bad guys who are doing good."

That's kind of like Valentina herself, who Louis-Dreyfus said "straddles both worlds of good and bad." She then jokingly added, "I think it's a little bit unclear. It's certainly unclear to me."

"The head honchos at Marvel, and they're all wonderful people, and they were explaining to me the character and who she's going to be dealing with and this universe and that universe and I'm listening and listening," she continued. "I had a similar experience as like when I'm listening to my accountant tell me about my taxes. I'm trying really hard to focus… I just keep asking my boys: explain to me what this means."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: