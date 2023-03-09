Julia Fox's brother arrested by the NYPD in 'ghost gun' raid

Christopher Fox was arrested and charged with criminal possession of narcotics and manufacturing guns with a 3D printer.

Christopher Fox, the brother of actress Julia Fox has been arrested by the NYPD, EW has confirmed. The arrest happened Wednesday morning during a raid on his Upper East Side apartment in New York City as part of "a specialized, long-term investigation into ghost guns and narcotics."

"Ghost guns" refer to guns that are made by a 3D printer. Such guns are untraceable and illegal.

The NYPD's Ghost Gun Team seized various ghost gun parts, equipment for pressing narcotics pills, and other tools (including pressure cookers and various chemicals) that can be used for producing both drugs and explosives.

"At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism," a spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said in a statement. "The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns — against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully-functioning weapons known as ghost guns."

Christopher Fox now faces numerous charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, manufacture of a machine gun, and manufacture of a rapid-fire mod device, among others. The NYPD confirmed two people were taken into custody, but only Christopher was charged; ABC 7 New York reported that the other person was Christopher and Julia's father, Thomas Fox.

Representatives for Julia Fox had no comment on the incident when reached by EW.

