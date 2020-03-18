Judi Dench reminds everyone to 'just keep laughing' in lighthearted video message

In times of panic, it is nice to have a calming presence to soothe us back into our normal state of being, and who's more equipped with that power to bring us back down that Dame Judi Dench.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner's daughter, British actress Finty Williams, posted a short video of Dench cheekily turning to the camera to say, "Oh, there you are! Just keep laughing. That's all we can do."

Notably, the Cats star, who last week escaped a Razzie win (she was beaten in the Worst Supporting Actress category by costar Rebel Wilson), is wearing a fluffy dog hat.

While the hat may indicate a preference for man's best friend, Dench put the dexterity training she got with the Cats cast at cat school to good use, puppeteering the dog ears to pop up in shock, right as she is pivoting to the camera.

While she herself might not give the recommendation, being that she has not watched the film yet, the clip does advertise why viewers should now watch Cats now on VOD. As Old Deuteronomy, fans can catch more of Dench as a spiritual guide, leading everyone to the Heaviside layer, which is likely cleared from the coronavirus.

