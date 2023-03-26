Jonathan Majors arrested after domestic dispute in New York

The Creed III star was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment, but his criminal defense lawyer says he is "completely innocent."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: 2023 Jonathan Majors arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday and charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment after a domestic dispute in New York, the New York Police Department has confirmed to EW.

The Creed III star was taken into custody without incident after the victim, identified as a 30-year-old woman, told police that she was assaulted and taken to the hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck.

The NYPD confirmed that it responded to a 911 call from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan just after 11 a.m. ET Saturday. Investigators determined that the 33-year-old actor had been involved in a domestic dispute with the woman, who told them that she had been assaulted.

Majors is no longer in police custody, the NYPD confirmed to the Associated Press.

Carrie Gordon, a representative for Majors, said the actor "had done nothing wrong" in a brief statement to The New York Times. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," she said.

Gordon provided EW with a statement from Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defense lawyer, on Sunday.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," she wrote. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

The statement continues, "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

The rising star had a breakthrough performance in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco and later appeared in Spike Lee's war drama Da 5 Bloods and Misha Green's HBO series Lovecraft Country. Majors recently starred in the superhero show Loki and in the films Creed III, The Harder They Fall, Devotion, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the upcoming Magazine Dreams, which garnered Oscars buzz for the star at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Majors made an appearance at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month to present the award for Best Cinematography alongside his Creed III costar and director Michael B. Jordan.