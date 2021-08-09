Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will host the comedic event of the year — one that also serves as a massive fundraiser for 9/11-related charities.

New York City's Madison Square Garden will welcome an impressive group of stars on Sep. 12 with NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, a show set for the day after the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on Sep. 11, 2001.

Davidson's father died in the 9/11 attack, and Stewart has long advocated for the victims, survivors, and first responders still dealing with physical, mental, and financial difficulties from that day years later.

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; FilmMagic

The comedians will play to a fully vaccinated audience after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a mandate that attendees of most indoor events, including those taking place at entertainment venues, must be vaccinated against COVID-19. No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be permitted during the show. Attendants will collect them beforehand and return them after it ends.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com this week. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Aug. 11, while general admission tickets go on sale Aug. 13.