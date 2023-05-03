Jon Bon Jovi doesn't think his son Jake is giving love a bad name, despite getting engaged at only 20 years old.

While chatting with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, the rock star weighed in on his son's recent engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and also reflected on his own youthful relationship with his wife, Dorothea Hurley.

Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart, as Cohen pointed out. "So you were together when you were young," Cohen said. "When your almost-21-year-old says, 'I'm getting engaged,' do you worry for them that they're too young, or because you were so young when you were with Dorothea, you weren't engaged that young, but do you worry as a dad about how old or how young they are?"

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

"I don't know if age matters," Bon Jovi replied. "You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together, and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like 'em all." (Bon Jovi and his wife have three other children: daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse and Romeo.)

Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement via social media last month. Brown posted a photo to her Instagram with a large ring on her finger and wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," referencing lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover." The two have been dating for nearly three years.

Brown is best known for her role as the psychokinetic teen Eleven on Stranger Things, which will unveil its fifth and final season this year. Bongiovi is a budding actor with upcoming roles in the movies Rockbottom and Sweethearts.

Listen to Bon Jovi on Cohen's SiriusXM show above.