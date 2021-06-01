It’s JoJo Siwa’s world, and it’s only getting brighter

Even with all these feathers in her cap, she still might remain a mystery for many outside her primary target demographic of girls age 3 to 10 years old. If you're not a very young fan (or a parent of one), your impression is probably informed by reality television reruns — she had her breakout moment on the Lifetime shows Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms — and a handful of memes: Rainbow everything. Boisterousness that would exhaust the Energizer Bunny. And more recently, an out and proud member of the LGBTQ community — which is when many people outside that longstanding fanbase first heard of her, followed by a flurry of enthusiastic celeb support and a very minor amount of right-wing backlash.