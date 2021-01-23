YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa posts photo heavily implying she's gay

The Dance Moms and Masked Singer alum had posted several photos and videos that caused fans to wonder if she was coming out.

The Masked Singer and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa strongly suggested Friday on social media that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community after a series of earlier posts caused fans to wonder if the YouTube sensation was hinting about her sexual orientation.

Tweeting a photo of herself, the young entertainer added the caption "My cousin got me a new shirt." The shirt in question? A graphic T emblazoned with big blue letters that say, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

Fans have been conjecturing all week about Siwa potentially coming out, as the 17-year-old posted a TikTok video singing Lady Gaga's gay pride anthem "Born This Way," posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a rainbow-striped tracksuit, and starred in a video alongside members of the L.A. queer TikTok collective Pride House that was soundtracked to Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams singing, "Ain't it fun, ain't fun, baby now you're one of us."

Siwa's T-shirt tweet was widely welcomed on social media, including a reply from rapper Lil Nas X (who came out as gay in 2019) saying, "if u spell 'swag' backwards, it's 'gay'. coincidence??"

Representatives for Siwa have not yet replied to EW's request for comment.