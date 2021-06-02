When JoJo Siwa isn't hyping up her own film and television projects, like The J-Team and her upcoming Peacock reality series with her mom, the teen sensation might be watching Grey's Anatomy and listening to Queen.

"I would fight that I'm the world's biggest Freddie Mercury fan," the newest EW digital cover star says in her Must List video, above. Chatting with us about her coming-out story and what's next for her, Siwa also gushes about her favorite songs, movies, and dream collaborator Lady Gaga.

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Twelve Camilla Luddington on 'Grey's Anatomy' | Credit: Richard Cartwright/ABC via via Getty Images

TV

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Siwa says she's a "top-tier" fan of the medical drama: "I've got scrubs. I've got a badge. I ordered a suture kit, taught myself sutures."

"Literally when I was 2 years old, I knew I either want to sing and perform or I want to be a surgeon," she adds. "Grey's Anatomy, honestly, we all just started watching it on Dance Moms… I was like, 'Oh cute, love stories, fun, drama. Cool, let's watch it.'"

Siwa even got to meet Camilla Luddington, who portrays Jo Wilson on Grey's, at a drive-through parade during the pandemic, and she admits that she "freaked out" while meeting her favorite cast member.

Photo of Freddie MERCURY and QUEEN Queen frontman Freddie Mercury | Credit: Fin Costello/Redferns

MUSIC

Freddie Mercury

Describing Mercury as "so unapologetically himself," Siwa says the Queen frontman helped her with her own confidence while singing live. She was especially struck by his stance that "No one can sing my songs better than I can."

"I love that about him, and so I took that to heart," she says.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga in the 'Born This Way' music video | Credit: Lady Gaga/YouTube

"Born This Way," by Lady Gaga

In January, Siwa teased that she was part of the LGBTQ community by lip-syncing to "Born This Way," but the singer says the track has "always had a special place in my heart."

She only later figured out that the lyrics included "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I'm on the right track, baby, I was born to survive."

"Once I found out that that was the lyric, I was like, 'Oh, I think I'm one of those, but I don't know which one,'" she continues, adding that her "dream come true" would be to work with Gaga in any capacity.

MOVIES

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Siwa counts Elf and The Greatest Showman among her favorite movies, but nothing will top Bohemian Rhapsody in her mind. She loves the Queen biopic starring Rami Malek so much that she knows she's "the worst person to watch Bohemian Rhapsody with."

While trying to watch the film with her girlfriend over FaceTime, "I'm just saying every line as it's happening," Siwa recalls. "I wouldn't want to watch it with me either. But I'm fun, on the bright side of things. It's just me and the TV, I'll say the lines, I got it. Don't worry. I'll even do the accents."

THEATER

Siwa loves singing and rapping along to Hamilton, and she's even posted a video of herself performing "My Shot" from the hit musical.

And she already knows exactly what musical she'd do if she got a chance to write one with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"I would want to do it about like legends of the world," she says. "They're like baby stories, just a quick version of Freddie, a quick version of Elton — imagine a Lin-Manuel five-minute rap about Elton John's life story. That would be sick. Lin-Manuel Miranda, I will email you my phone number."

HAMILTON Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton' | Credit: © 2020 Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.