Jojo Siwa dominates MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, hits a double off Quavo

JoJo Siwa's got some hidden talent when it comes to sports.

The YouTuber recently caught the Internet's attention after the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game, which took place Sunday at Coors Field in Denver, Colo. Representing the Chicago Cubs in a #8 jersey, Siwa hit a double off Quavo after rapper Quavo had struck out DK Metcalf.

Siwa was among the group of celebrities who participated in the annual charity baseball game to aid in fighting hunger in Colorado, joining Anthony Mackie, DJ Steve Aoki, Ross Butler, Noah Beck, Charles Melton, Residente, Blake Gray and Kane Brown on the playing field. But it was Siwa who impressed both athletically and fashionably, sporting rhinestones in her braided hair.

After a few different sports accounts posted videos of her big moment, Siwa went viral.

"JoJo Siwa it a double off Quavo after he struck out DK Metcalf. What a sentence," tweeted sports writer Wes Crosby.

Following the game, Siwa posted a photo on Instagram that showed her smiling widely and sliding into one of the bases. "It was worth it," she captioned the photo with a baseball and party emoji.

It's been a pretty good month for Siwa, who celebrated six months with her girlfriend Kylie Prew by posting a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Without a question... by far... the Best 6 months ever," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Prew holding hands at Disneyland. "I'm so lucky to get to call this incredible human my girlfriend. Thank you for everyday making me feel so special and SO loved. I will forever love you more than you know:) Happy 6 months to you my love bug!"