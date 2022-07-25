JoJo Siwa calls Candace Cameron Bure the 'rudest celebrity I've met' in viral TikTok

JoJo Siwa spilled the oolong on the "rudest celebrity" she's met while participating in a viral TikTok trend over the weekend.

The dancer, singer, and YouTube personality crowned Full House star Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she's encountered in Hollywood. She went on to dub Miley Cyrus the nicest and Elton John the coolest, with Zendaya being identified as Siwa's celebrity crush.

Siwa didn't provide additional context about Bure (or her other responses), nor have the two starred on any projects together. Both Siwa and Bure have, however, competed on Dancing With the Stars, but on different seasons. Siwa also attended the premiere of Full House spin-off Fuller House in 2016.

JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa; Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Reps for Siwa declined to comment to EW about the TikTok, while reps for Bure didn't immediately respond.

Siwa also called out another celebrity towards the end of the TikTok, naming SpongeBob SquarePants as the "celebrity that did me dirty." The response appears to allude to the star's rocky relationship with Nickelodeon, the home of SpongeBob. Siwa, who came out as gay in January 2021, expressed frustration with the network in September of that year, claiming Nickelodeon wouldn't let her perform her own songs from her movie The J Team on tour.

"I go out on tour in January," Siwa shared at the time. "My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair??? There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

The troubles continued in April, when Siwa — nominated for Favorite Social Media Star — said she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. "A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited," Siwa said in a short video. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite. I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go."

A rep for Nickelodeon didn't respond to EW's request for comment about Siwa's absence, but a production source told Variety it "was an honest mistake," citing "a much reduced audience size due to COVID protocols."

