JoJo Siwa's A to Z — from Dance Moms to Nickelodeon

The EW cover star reveals her A-to-Z list, which also includes "K" for her girlfriend Kylie Prew, "C" for Celebrity Family Feud, and more.

JoJo Siwa has been in the spotlight for half her life, and the EW cover star's A to Z reflects just how far she's come.

The 18-year-old got her first taste of fame as a child, when she was a dancer on the Lifetime reality television series Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and later Dance Moms, so, of course, they were the perfect options for "A" and "D." Then there's "N' for Nickelodeon, who she signed a deal with in 2017, plus her upcoming projects like The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution and an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

Siwa's list is a fun mix-and-match of personal and random words too, like "K" for her girlfriend Kylie Prew and "V" for Velociraptor (perhaps representing her turn as T-Rex on The Masked Singer?). She may even move you with her thoughtful responses to haters with "O" and "R."

Watch the video above for Siwa's full A to Z, and be sure to check out EW's Pride digital cover story to learn about the pop star's coming out, her burgeoning movie career, and more.