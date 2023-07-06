"It's so funny. I can see it," Kelly Ripa told Knoxville on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Freaky Friday 2 might have to add Johnny Knoxville to the body-switching mix. The Jackass star has revealed that he's sometimes mistaken for Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis thanks to his gray hair.

During a Thursday morning discussion about his upcoming ABC series, The Prank Panel, the 52-year-old actor talked to Live With Kelly and Mark hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about the origins of his new style after he rose to stardom with a head of dark hair.

Johnny Knoxville and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Just between us, I've been coloring my hair since I was in my 20s," he said. "So, during the pandemic, you can't see anyone."

"Are you getting the 'silver fox' name? Do people call you that?" Consuelos asked, to which Knoxville responded, "I get a lot of Jamie Lee Curtis, which I love. My sister, Jamie Lee Curtis! Hi, Jamie!"

Ripa laughed as she replied, "It's so funny! I can see it!" — especially because of Knoxville's thick-framed glasses.

Social media has long compared Knoxville to Curtis, with several memes playfully joking about the similarities between the two. Knoxville's Jackass Forever costar, Rachel Wolfson, even revealed that she felt her onscreen partner slowly transforming into Curtis while they filmed the 2022 comedy.

"The first day we get to set, Knoxville looked like the Knoxville I grew up watching on television. He had dark hair. He looked pretty much the same to me," Wolfson told Jay Leno when the legendary talk-show personality filled in on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022. "As we started filming more, one day he shows up to set looking like Silver Foxville here, and I was like, 'What is this?' I don't recognize this person. I think me and the internet both agree that he has a strong resemblance to Jamie Lee Curtis."

