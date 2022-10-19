"I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well."

Johnny Knoxville still very much has love for former Jackass costar Bam Margera despite their public falling out.

Though the Reboot star hasn't spoken to Margera since the latter filed (and ultimately dropped) a wrongful termination lawsuit against him last year, he told Variety that he loves Margera and wants him to get well as he continues to seek treatment for substance abuse.

"I haven't spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months," Knoxville said. "[Jackass director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help. Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him."

"It boils down to: I love Bam," he continued. "I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well."

Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Margera previously sued Knoxville, director Spike Jonze, Paramount Pictures, MTV, and more for wrongful termination from Jackass Forever back in August 2021, claiming the production sought to "steal the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him."

The lawsuit alleged that Margera, who has been open about his addiction struggles, signed a contract with Paramount on the basis of a "Wellness Agreement," which he claimed he was "coerced" into signing by Knoxville and Jonze, both of whom he alleged "accosted him" while he was in a rehab facility in 2019.

Under the agreement, Margera had to complete daily drug tests. His lawsuit claimed that his wrongful termination stemmed from a test that detected prescription Adderall, when "defendants knew full well that Margera took Adderall to treat his attention deficit disorder."

In a statement provided to EW at the time of filing, Margara maintained his lawsuit "isn't just about compensation. It's about treating people with mental health and addiction issues in an honest manner and not taking advantage of their disabilities to rip them off." Margera ultimately reached a private settlement with all parties and dropped the lawsuit in April.

Jackass Forever Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Rachel Wolfson, and Sean 'Poopies' McInerny in 'Jackass Forever' | Credit: Sean Cliver/Paramount

A staple of the franchise, Margera starred alongside Knoxville, Steve-O, and other fixtures in the 2000 Jackass reality series and appeared in the films Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 2.5, Jackass 3D, and Jackass 3.5. He also headlined the spin-offs Viva La Bam and Bam's Unholy Union.

As for whether Margera could ever return to the Jackass universe, "I think that would be a discussion," Knoxville told Variety. "I only want him to get better. That's the first step. He has to take that step and maintain that step, because everything else is just gravy. Jackass is not important when you're talking about someone's life."