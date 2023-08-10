Johnny Hardwick, the comedian and voice actor best known for his performance as Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, has died.

The Travis County medical examiner's office in Texas confirmed Hardwick's death to EW. Authorities discovered Hardwick's body and pronounced him dead after they were called to conduct a wellness check at his Texas home on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. A cause of death was not revealed, but no foul play is suspected, the outlet reported.

Born in Austin, Hardwick got his start in comedy in the 1990s and went on to become the first-ever stand-up comedian to appear on The Jon Stewart Show.

Johnny Hardwick, KING OF THE HIL Johnny Hardwick and his 'King of the Hill' character, Dale Gribble | Credit: Johnny Hardwick/YouTube; Everett Collection

After he performed at a comedy gig in Los Angeles, Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) approached him, thinking he would be a good fit for a show they were creating at the time called King of the Hill. Hardwick began as a writer on the series, but he later became the voice of Hank's conspiracy theory–touting, bug-exterminating best pal, Dale Gribble, after negotiations with another actor, Daniel Stern, fell through. Hardwick also served as a story editor and producer.

Hardwick starred as the chain-smoking bounty hunter in more than 250 episodes of the animated show, which ran from 1997 until 2010, and he reprised the role in several video-game adaptations of it, including 2000's King of the Hill and 2022's Warped Kart Racers. He earned an Emmy for his work on King of the Hill when the series won the award for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999.