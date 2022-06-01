Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial, but Depp won't be in court

Depp is in the U.K.; Heard will be present in the Virginia courtroom.

After deliberating for nearly 13 hours, the jury has reached its verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial.

The jury will read its decision at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but Depp will not be present in the courtroom to hear it. "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom," a source close to the actor says.

Heard will be present in court in Fairfax County, Va., and a representative for the actress is slamming Depp for not joining her: "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | Credit: JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor, and Heard filed her own $100 million countersuit, alleging that Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling her allegations a hoax.

As the jury deliberated over Memorial Day weekend, Depp joined Jeff Beck on stage three days in a row for the British rocker's tour of the U.K.

Stay tuned for the jury's verdict as the six-week trial finally reaches a conclusion.