Johnny Depp's texts about Amber Heard's 'rotting corpse' revealed during defamation trial

Johnny Depp told his longtime friend and neighbor that he hoped Amber Heard was a "rotting corpse" in text messages revealed in court today during the actor's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

Depp's friend Isaac Baruch took the stand on day three of the highly-publicized trial on Wednesday. During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed texts between Depp and Baruch from October 2016. In the text, Depp said he hoped Heard's "rotting corpse is decomposing in the f-----g trunk of a Honda Civic."

Depp also wrote of Heard: "That c--- ruined such a f---ing cool life we had for a while." When asked if he recalled receiving the messages in question, Baruch said, "Yeah, it was written."

Later, Baruch got emotional while addressing what he called Heard's "fraudulent" allegations of abuse against Depp.

"It's not fair. It's not right what she did and what happened for so many people to get affected from this," Baruch said, expressing his anger at "phony pictures taken" of Heard's bruised face "and put in the tabloids," as well as "fake narratives and the way [Heard] got a fraudulent domestic violence claim to extort and blackmail" Depp. When questioned on whether he knew if Depp committed domestic violence against Heard, Baruch said, "I never saw or witnessed whatever type of claim that is being said."

Text messages of a similar nature between Depp and actor Paul Bettany were previously shared during Depp's libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun in London in 2020. The actor sued the publisher for use of the term "wife beater" in a piece centered on Heard's allegations. In court, messages revealed that Depp texted Bettany about drowning and burning his ex-wife, writing, "I will f--- her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead." He lost the lawsuit.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | Credit: John Phillips/getty

Bettany is also included in Depp's witness list for his defamation trial in the U.S. against Heard due to the text exchanges, meaning he could possibly testify. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that chronicled her experiences as a domestic abuse survivor. Though she never mentioned Depp by name, the actor's lawyers have claimed that Heard's references to their client were clear, adding that the op-ed has damaged Depp's career and reputation.

The former couple met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary and married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against the actor and accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during "violent and volatile" episodes while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp has denied all abuse allegations.