Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of revenge pooping in court testimony: 'I could only laugh'

Johnny Depp recalled discovering "human fecal matter" on his bed following an argument with Amber Heard during his defamation trial against the actress on Wednesday.

The actor took the stand for a second day at court in Fairfax County, Va., recounting the "grotesque" moment his security guard, Sean Bett, sent him a photograph of feces on his side of the bed. Back in April 2016, Depp said he and Heard had an argument during her birthday party. He wanted out of the marriage and later went to retrieve his belongings at their shared residence while Heard was at Coachella, he testified, but said that Bett advised him that it wasn't a good time.

"I had received some news," Depp said. "I was shown a picture of what the problem was. I had gone to Mr. Bett and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me... and he said, 'I don't think now's a good time to go.' And I thought, 'It's the perfect time. She's not going to be home for two days.' Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of... it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter."

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp displays his middle finger while testifying during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. | Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He continued, "I understood why it wasn't a good time to go down there. My initial response to that was, I mean... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day." Depp said he approached Heard about a divorce not too long after, telling her that he wouldn't cite irreconcilable differences or the violence, just that "we simply don't want to feel we have a collar around each other's necks" and "want to end this with love and take the idea of ownership of one another out of the picture."

"I figure she understood as well as I did there was no way back," Depp continued. "I also felt she would understand it was the best thing for the both of us." Heard then brought up the feces and "tried to blame it on the dogs," according to Depp. "They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each. The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs... I didn't feel like I deserved that kind of treatment."

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | Credit: John Phillips/getty

Depp recounted the same incident during his libel lawsuit against The Sun in 2020, where he fought back against the British newspaper's characterization of him as a "wife beater." He said at the time, "I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship." The actor ultimately lost that lawsuit.