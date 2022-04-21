Johnny Depp took the stand for a second day in his defamation trial against Amber Heard on Wednesday, testifying about volatile moments between him and his ex-wife during the course of their marriage.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the piece, his lawyers have maintained that references to him were clear, and damaged his career and reputation.

Depp and Heard met on set of the 2011 drama The Rum Diary and wed in 2015. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, filing a domestic violence restraining order against the actor and accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during "violent and volatile" episodes while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp has denied all allegations.

Here are the biggest bombshells from the second day of Depp's testimony and sixth day of the trial.

Johnny Depp in court Johnny Depp in court | Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Depp claims Heard has a 'need for violence'

Depp said Wednesday that his ex-wife "has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere. The only thing I learned to do is exactly what I did as a child — retreat." He said he and Heard would argue often, and he would sometimes record their arguments. Heard would demean him and call him a terrible father, Depp said, and their conflicts would escalate: "It could begin with a slap, it could begin with a shove, it could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head. It could begin with throwing a glass of wine at my face. All in all, it was constant."

Depp maintained that he never responded with violence. "Violence is unnecessary," he said. "Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you? I don't think it works." He said he stayed in the marriage because his father stayed with his mother, adding, "I didn't want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around, because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half, was not this opponent. It wasn't my girl."

Depp recalls losing a fingertip, says it was spurred by prenup argument

Depp recounted the loss of the tip of his right middle finger in March 2015, while he was in Australia to film Pirates of the Caribbean 5, saying the injury resulted from an argument with Heard over a prenuptial agreement. When the idea of a prenup was brought up to Heard, "It would springboard into unpleasantness and arguments," Depp said, adding that he removed himself from the situation by locking himself in a bathroom. Later, at the bar, Heard "was nowhere around," Depp said. "I poured myself two or three shots of vodka, my first taste of alcohol I had in a long time. She came down to the bar and found me there and started screaming, 'Oh, you're drinking again! You're a monster!'" Heard "hurled" the vodka bottle at him "and it went past my head," Depp said, adding that he grabbed a larger bottle to pour another shot.

"My hand is on the edge of the bar, and she threw the large bottle and it made contact and shattered everywhere," Depp recalled. "I didn't feel the pain at first — what I felt was heat and something dripping down my hand. I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at my bones sticking out and the meaty portion on the inside of your finger… I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's the closest I've ever [felt to one]. I knew in my mind and my heart that this is not life. No one should have to go through this."

Depp says Heard would threaten suicide after explosive fights

Depp alleged that Heard threatened to take her own life "many times" after their explosive arguments, to prevent him from leaving. "Ms. Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor," he said. "That's always something that lives in the back of your brain and that you fear. Many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying, screaming, you know, [saying], 'I can't live without you. I'm gonna die.' But you had to get out."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015 Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015 | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Depp recounts discovering human feces on his side of the bed after an argument with Heard

Depp said he found "human fecal matter" on his side of the bed days after an argument with Heard in April 2016, recounting a "grotesque" photo that his security guard, Sean Bett, sent of the feces. Depp said he wanted to end the marriage and retrieve his belongings at their shared residence while Heard was at Coachella, but Bett advised that it wasn't a good time. "I was shown a picture of what the problem was," Depp said. "I had gone to Mr. Bett and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me… and he said, 'I don't think now's a good time to go.' And I thought, 'It's the perfect time. She's not going to be home for two days.' Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of… it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed was human fecal matter… It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh."

Heard "tried to blame it on the dogs," according to Depp. "They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each. The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs… I didn't feel like I deserved that kind of treatment."

Depp calls Heard's op-ed a 'hell of a story'

Depp testified that he has "never assaulted" Heard, and called her Washington Post op-ed a "hell of a story."

"It was obviously referring to our relationship and to me," he said. "It was clearly about me. She talks about, in this section of the piece, the plight of women not just in Hollywood but in general… There were many things that I did not disagree with in terms of this part of the article. I understand anyone's passion to right the wrongs that have been done for countless years against any being who suffered at the hands of domestic violence, be it women, men, children. That's something that of course — coming from my background — I am very against any bullying of any human being and forced violence."

While Depp acknowledged that the op-ed did not explicitly name him, he maintained that it clearly alluded to their relationship.

Depp says he lost 'nothing less than everything' because of Heard's allegations

Regarding the fallout from Heard's abuse allegations, Depp said he lost "nothing less than everything," adding that regardless of the outcome of the defamation trial, he has already "lost."

"When the allegations were made [and] rapidly circulating the globe, telling people that I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women suddenly in my 50s… no matter the outcome of this trial, the second the allegations were made against me [and] turned into fodder for the media… I lost then," he said. "I lost because that is not a thing that anyone is [going to] put on your back for a short period of time. I will live with that for the rest of my life. Because of the allegations [and] because it was such a high-profile case, I lost then no matter the outcome of the trial… It never had to happen, and I don't quite understand why it did in the way that it did."