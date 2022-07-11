Johnny Depp appears to reference Amber Heard in new song: 'Dog with a 7-year itch' (Report)

Johnny Depp seems to have more to get off his chest following his legal victory against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

After winning the high-profile defamation trial, Depp has returned to his musical roots, touring Europe with his pal, guitar legend Jeff Beck. The duo, who met several years ago, had so much fun playing together that they decided to make an album (titled 18 after the age they feel while playing together).

While Depp has said he wants to "move forward" after the messy divorce, one of two songs he wrote for the upcoming 13-track album (out Friday) appears to reference the Aquaman actress, according to The Sunday Times.

"If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand," he reportedly sings in a song titled 'Sad Motherf---in' Parade.'

"You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch," he continues, according to the outlet. "And I think you've said enough for one motherf---ing night."

The album will mark Depp's first artistic output since his trial win against Heard, whom he sued for $50 million for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote chronicling what she characterized as her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Depp's album reportedly never mentions Heard by Name.

In Heard's 2018 op-ed, she never names Depp, but his lawyers maintained that the references to him are clear and that the op-ed damaged his career and reputation. Heard later countersued and filed her own $100 million defamation suit.

The heated trial began in April and concluded last month in Depp's favor when the jury ruled that Heard defamed him, awarding the actor $15 million in damages (which the judge reduced to $10.35 million in accordance with state law). Heard scored a small victory in her countersuit, receiving $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.

In the saga's latest bizarre twist, Heard recently called for a mistrial, with her lawyers claiming to have discovered that one of the jurors who decided the case was never actually summoned for jury duty.