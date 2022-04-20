Johnny Depp shared graphic details about losing the tip of his middle finger in 2015 during his defamation trial against Amber Heard on Wednesday.

The actor took the stand for a second day at a court in Fairfax County, Va., doubling down on claims that he did not physically or verbally abuse his ex-wife over the course of their marriage. He alleged that it was, in fact, Heard who had the "need for violence," later recounting the events that led to his injury while filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5 in Australia.

The two were arguing over their prenuptial agreement during the March 2015 incident, Depp said, noting that whenever the couple broached the subject of a prenup "it would springboard into unpleasantness and arguments."

He testified that an "irate" Heard called him an "a-- kisser" that "didn't fight for her" inclusion in his will, adding that he removed himself from the situation by locking himself in the bathroom.

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp displays his middle finger while testifying during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. | Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Later, he decided to head downstairs to the bar. "I grabbed a bottle of vodka and a shot glass," Depp said. "She was nowhere around. I poured myself two or three shots of vodka, my first taste of alcohol had in a long time. She came down to the bar and found me there and starting screaming, 'Oh, you're drinking again! You're a monster!' She walked up to me and grabbed the bottle of vodka and stood back and hurled it at me. It went past my head and smashed behind me."

When he grabbed a larger bottle to pour himself another shot, Heard reached for it, too, Depp testified. "My hand is on the edge of the bar and she threw the large bottle and it made contact and shattered everywhere. I didn't feel the pain at first — what I felt was heat and something dripping down my hand. I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed. I was looking directly at my bones sticking out and the meaty portion... blood was pouring out."

Depp continued, "I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's the closest I've ever [felt to it]. Nothing made sense. I knew in my mind and my heart that this is not life. No one should have to go through this."

The actor recounted the same incident during his libel lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun in 2020, a case he ultimately lost. Earlier this week, Depp's doctor and nurse also testified about the incident, noting the severed fingertip was found on the kitchen floor.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Amber Heard and Johnny Depp | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that chronicled her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name, his lawyers maintained the reference to Depp was clear and that the op-ed damaged his career and reputation.

The two met on the set of 2011's The Rum Diary and married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, filing a domestic violence restraining order against the actor and accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during "violent and volatile" episodes while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp has denied all allegations.

