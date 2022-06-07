Johnny Depp joins TikTok after trial win and thanks fans: 'We will all move forward together'

Johnny Depp has joined TikTok following his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor, who has already amassed over 4.6 million followers on the platform, thanked fans for their "unwavering" support in his first post on Tuesday. The accompanying video features past footage of Depp arriving to the Fairfax County, Va., courthouse as fans cheered outside, as well as clips from a recent concert with Jeff Beck.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together," he wrote. "We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you."

A spokesperson for Heard was quick to slam Depp's TikTok debut, telling EW, "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Depp sued Heard for defamation over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed detailing her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. A jury ruled in favor of Depp on June 1, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the latter of which was reduced to Virginia's statutory cap of $350,000.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court during their defamation trial | Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images (2)

Heard, who plans to appeal the verdict, said she was "heartbroken" in a statement following Depp's victory. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women," the Aquaman actress continued. "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Depp said he was "humbled" by the verdict in his own statement. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he said. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back."

He added, "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."