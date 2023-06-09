Johnny Depp gets a 'Happy Birthday' serenade from fans at his Hollywood Vampires concert

Johnny Depp is celebrating his 60th with a crowd of screaming fans.

The actor and musician, newly returned to the public eye, was onstage with his band Hollywood Vampires when the clock struck midnight on his 60th birthday. To mark the occasion, bandmate Alice Cooper encouraged the Romanian crowd of 40,000 to serenade Depp with "Happy Birthday."

"Wow. That's the largest happy birthday song I've ever heard," Depp told fans in a video of the moment shared to the band's Instagram. "Beautiful. Thank you."

This was far from the only emotional moment at the Thursday night concert, which kicked off Hollywood Vampires' European tour at Bucharest's Romexpo arena. Depp also paid tribute to his friend, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who died earlier this year after contracting bacterial meningitis. The musician, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, was 78. In a fan video shared on Twitter, Depp kicked off a performance of David Bowie's "Heroes" with mention of Beck. "I should dedicate this song to one of all of our heroes," Depp said. "Mr. Jeff Beck."

Last year, the duo released an album and performed together during Beck's U.K. tour.

The concert was Depp's first show since announcing his fractured ankle on May 29, leading the band to reschedule three of its shows in New Hampshire, Boston, and New York before heading overseas. The Hollywood Vampires tour now runs through the end of July as they continue through Europe and return to America for the makeup shows.

Johnny Depp at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Reuniting with the Hollywood Vampires is part of Depp's comeback following the divisive defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Last month, the actor made his first public appearance since the trial at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where his historical drama Jeanne du Barry debuted. A jury sided with Depp in the defamation trial, determining that Heard defamed him with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard won a counterclaim stating Depp defamed her through his lawyer by calling her abuse accusations a "hoax" in the press, insinuating that her friends had set Depp up.

