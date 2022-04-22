The actor returned to the stand to address thinking Heard was having an affair with James Franco, drawing a penis on a painting with his bloody finger, and calling his ex "a lesbian camp counselor."

Johnny Depp returned to the stand Thursday for another day of cross-examination in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, fielding inquiries about his drug and alcohol use with Marilyn Manson, his suspicion Heard was having an affair with James Franco, correspondence with his famous friends Paul Bettany and Elton John, and allegations that he drew a penis on a painting with his bloody finger.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the piece, his lawyers maintained the references to him and her public abuse allegations were clear, alleging that the op-ed damaged his career and reputation.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp after a year of marriage in 2016, obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against him and accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during "violent and volatile" episodes while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp has called the allegations "heinous and disturbing" and "not based in any species of truth."

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp testifies in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. | Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Below, the most shocking revelations from day 3 of the trial in Fairfax County, Va.

Depp's texts and emails with Marilyn Manson, Paul Bettany, and Elton John

Heard's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, presented text and email exchanges concerning Depp's drug and alcohol use. When asked about his friendship with Marilyn Manson, Depp testified, "Yes, we drank together and we've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times." When Rottenborn clarified, "Pills, right, with Marilyn Manson?" Depp replied, "Um, I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much," soliciting laughter in the courtroom. (Later, the subject turned to Depp's drinking. When probed if he consumed whiskey in the mornings while shooting 2013's The Lone Ranger, Depp replied, "Isn't happy hour anytime?")

Depp's text messages with Manson and former costar and friend Paul Bettany were also presented. "I use marijuana… A lot!!!," one 2012 text to Manson read. "The pill and the plant stuff keep me calm and detached."

Another 2013 text to Bettany read: "Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to L.A. this past Sunday. Ugly mate. No food for days. Powders. Half a bottle of whisky. An angry aggro injun in a f---ing blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f--- who got near." His infamous texts with Bettany about burning and drowning Heard were also presented again.

In addition, Rottenborn highlighted an email addressed to Elton John in which Depp called his ex-wife and mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis, a "French extortionist" who wanted to "brainwash" their children — Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20 — against Heard.

Amber Heard Amber Heard in court during her defamation trial | Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Depp's jealousy of Heard's friendship with costars James Franco and Billy Bob Thornton

Rottenborn grilled Depp on his "insecurities" surrounding Heard's relationship with her costars James Franco and Billy Bob Thornton. Heard starred opposite Franco in 2008's Pineapple Express and 2015's The Adderall Diaries, and opposite Thornton in 2018's London Fields. Rottenborn cited a "heated discussion" Depp had with Heard about a scene with Franco, with whom he suspected she was having an affair. Depp responded that "occasionally, yes, it did" make him feel insecure when Heard was out with others. Heard's lawyer also presented an audio recording of Depp telling Heard, "I become irrational when you're doing movies. I become jealous and f---ing weird and we fight a lot more."

Allegations that Depp defaced a painting with a penis drawing he made with his bloody severed fingertip

Day 3 of Depp's testimony returned to the infamous 2015 incident in Australia in which he lost the tip of his middle finger. The actor testified earlier this week that it was severed after Heard threw a large bottle of vodka on it following an argument. Heard's lawyer drew the courtroom's attention to the events that followed, when Depp used his injured, bloody finger as "a paint brush" to spell out messages on the wall of the couple's residence.

After the blood dried, Depp dipped his fingers into some paint and, according to Rottenborn, defaced a painting by drawing a penis on it. "I don't know about that. I don't remember drawing a penis on a painting," Depp said. On whether he may have forgotten that he drew it "given his state," Depp replied, "Drawing a penis on a painting was not the first thing on my mind."

He later added, "I had messages to write, reminders." On whether he denied defacing the painting, Depp said, "Well, given that I had written some messages on the bathroom mirror and then Ms. Heard added to them, it's also not impossible Ms. Heard may have drawn a penis on a painting somewhere."

Rottenborn then shared photos of furniture that Depp used as a canvas to write his messages with a "mix of blood or paint," the attorney said. The words "Starring Billy Bob and Easy Amber" were scrawled on a mirror after Heard filmed 2018's London Fields with Thornton. "Good luck and be careful at the top" was written on a lampshade. "I thought it was good advice," Depp said in court.

Audio, videos, and photos documenting Depp's outbursts and attempts to cut himself

Heard's legal team presented additional audio recordings, photos, and videos that portrayed volatile moments between her and Depp. In one video, Heard recorded Depp slamming cabinets in their kitchen and pouring himself a glass of wine. "Yes, I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not assault Ms. Heard," Depp testified, noting it was a "possibility" he was intoxicated. "Clearly I was having a bad time," he said. "I don't know what it is in regards to… being recorded by your chosen other is quite fitting with the rest of the photographs and tape recordings she made. I thought what was most interesting was she tried to hide [the camera] from me and smiled and laughed at the end."

He admitted he has "had moments in my life where one does sway from complete control over their emotions." Rottenborn also played audio of Depp seemingly referring to "the day I chopped my finger off" in Australia in 2015, which contradicted Depp's previous allegations that Heard severed his fingertip with a large vodka bottle.

Other audio recordings featured Depp, presumably drunk, wailing and allegedly trying to cut himself in Heard's presence. She could be heard in one recording imploring Depp not to do so, saying, "Please don't cut your skin off. Don't cut yourself. Put the knife down."

The supplemental evidence arrived after Depp's team shared photos and audio earlier this week, including one recording in which Heard called Depp a "baby" after she hit, rather than punched, him. "I was hitting you, not punching you," Heard said. "You got hit, but I did not punch you. But you're fine. I'm not sitting here bitching about you. You are such a baby."

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard on April 19, 2022 | Credit: JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Depp's emotional and apologetic text messages to Heard and members of her family

Rottenborn also presented roller-coaster texts Depp sent to Heard and members of her family between 2013 and 2015; they verged from affectionate to angry. One conversation included the disparaging text messages like "You sicken me," "Leave me f---in' be, office square head," and "Your display of guilt and matronliness as [a] lesbian camp counselor was plenty."

Some messages said he was "done" with Heard, asking her not to contact him anymore, while others were lighthearted but alluded to the couple's fights. "Just thought you should know that there exists a book titled Disco Bloodbath. That's all...." Depp wrote to Heard, who responded, "We need that book! Is it about last Friday night, by any chance?" Depp replied, "How can you make me smile about such a hideous moment??? Yes, it is... Funny bitch. I f---ing love you."

In other texts, Depp expressed remorse over unspecified events. "Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry," one message from Depp read. "I don't really know why or what happened. But I will never do it again. I want to get better for you. And for me... I love you and feel so bad for letting you down."

Another conversation read, "I feel pushed... I push back... I feel hurt... I will hurt back... A fight commences, I WILL fight back!!! And obviously, so will you!!!"

Depp also sent a text to Heard's father, David, that alluded to their marital troubles. "Yes, I f---ed up and went too far in our fight!!!," it read. "I cannot and WILL NOT excuse my part inside these dramas!!!!! But I can promise you, with all confidence, THEY WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN!!!!! My most sincere apologies if I've let you down.... Love you, brother."

