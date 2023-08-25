John Stamos shares steamy nude thirst trap on his birthday: 'The other side of 60'
John Stamos is celebrating his 60th birthday by getting horny on main.
"The other side of 60," Stamos, whose birthday fell on Aug. 19, wrote Thursday on an Instagram post featuring him posing nude in an outdoor shower.
One of the actor's hands is catching the water flowing from above, while the other... well, we'll leave that to your imagination, as the Full House star clearly intended.
In the replies, fans pleaded with Stamos to "have mercy," the signature catchphrase of Full House's Uncle Jesse. Bruce Bozzi, the husband of Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd, marveled at Stamos' physique. "And still zero backfat," Bozzi wrote. "Unbelievable you are an idol. You are my idol."
After starring on Full House from 1987 to 1995, Stamos landed roles on several other high-profile TV series, including ER, Scream Queens, and as Dr. Nicky in season 1 of the Netflix thriller You.
See Stamos' nude photo in the Instagram post above.
