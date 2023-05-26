The Full House star almost hung up his Mickey ears a few years ago, but a surprising encounter with a former Mouseketeer helped him see the light.

John Stamos is a well-known and high-profile Disney aficionado, but there was a time when he thought about distancing himself from the fandom. In fact, if it hadn't been for a certain former Mouseketeer, he might have hung up his Mickey ears for good.

During a recent appearance on Keke Palmer's Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the Full House and Big Shot star revealed that none other than Ryan Gosling encouraged him to go forth with his passion.

The fateful encounter came six or seven years ago, when Stamos felt he needed to "shed this Disney thing." Given his acting career, he thought, "Who's going to take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I've got to distance myself from it."

Then he ran into Gosling at a group dinner one night. "He was like, 'Oh, you're a Disney fan, right?'" Stamos recalled. "I say yeah. He goes, 'I'm obsessed. I'm a Disney adult, I go there by myself and I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.'"

John Stamos and Ryan Gosling John Stamos and Ryan Gosling | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

In that moment, Stamos was able to own his Disney fandom. "I go, 'Yeah, me too. I'm a Disney guy too,'" he said. "So that kind of turned the corner for me."

Palmer, who worked on several Disney projects in her youth, also shared her love for the House of Mouse and how it reminds her of good memories from her childhood, and how it allows her to "tap into this wholesomeness and the appreciating of the small things."

Stamos agreed, and said going through the gates at Disneyland is like "the great escape."

"I had a nice, happy childhood, and I'm sure you did too, so I wasn't running away from anything," he added. "But I think it really defined who I am as an artist, as a human, I think, because it was just so full of love and optimism, happiness. You go through the turnstile, and I think that's what Mr. Disney wanted you to feel, but everything else just goes away."

Check out Stamos and Palmer's full conversation above.