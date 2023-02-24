Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider mourns death of wife Alicia Allain at 53: 'Hug those you love tight'

John Schneider is honoring the memory of his late wife, Alicia Allain, who died this week at 53.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," the Dukes of Hazzard star wrote Thursday on Facebook. "Please respect our privacy during this time of grief."

Schneider, 62, posted a photo of Allain and another shot of his hand covering hers, their wedding rings on display. His message encouraged his friends and followers to share photos of the couple showing their "obvious love and adoration for each other."

Allain was a producer, actress, and hair stylist who worked on films including Auto Focus, Leather Jackets, and Caged Fear. She and Schneider were married in 2019.

Although Schneider didn't specify a cause of death, the couple discussed Allain's struggles with stage 4 breast cancer on Fox & Friends in January 2020. "She was three years into a five-year shelf life" when she was diagnosed, Schneider said.

Allain told the hosts she did research on pain treatment options. "I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take," she said. "I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime."

Afterward, the pair began marketing CBoD Oil, named for Schneider's Dukes of Hazzard character, Bo Duke.

John Schneider and Alicia Allain John Schneider and Alicia Allain | Credit: Jason Wise/Getty Images

Schneider and Allain's marriage was Schneider's third; he was previously married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986 and to Elly Castle from 1993 to 2019. Allain was previously married to Patrick Dollard from 1994 to 1999.

An obituary for Allain described her as "a force that inspired others" and said she was "kind and generous to all she met. She always put herself last."

Schneider's Dukes of Hazzard costar Tom Wopat posted his own tribute on Facebook on Wednesday, writing, "My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed."

Schneider concluded his own message with a request: "Hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

