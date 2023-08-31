"OK is a long way away," Schneider said of losing his wife, who died in February at age 53.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider reveals 'lie I had to tell' in his final words to wife Alicia

John Schneider is a "long way" from okay, but he's taking the recent death of his wife Alicia Allain in stride.

In his first sit-down interview since Allain died after a four-year battle with breast cancer back in February, the Dukes of Hazzard star revealed to PEOPLE the final words he spoke to his wife and the lie he "had to tell" her at the end of her life.

John Schneider

"I, of course, told her it was OK," the 63-year-old actor told PEOPLE. "'If you're tired, if you want to go see your grandma, you want to go see your grandpa, if you want to go, then it's OK. You go.' And that was all the truth."

Through tears, Schneider continued, "But then I lied, because I said, 'Don't worry about me; I'll be OK.' That was a lie I had to tell, but she knew it. OK is a long way away."

Allain was a producer, actress, and hair stylist who worked on films including Auto Focus, Leather Jackets, and Caged Fear. She and Schneider were married in 2019, shortly after Allain was first diagnosed with breast cancer.

In addition to being romantic partners, Schneider and Allain were also creative partners, composing music and producing movies together. As a tribute to his late wife, Schneider will release an album dedicated to her, We're Still Us.

John Schneider and Alicia Allain

Though Schneider stuck by Allain throughout her entire sickness, he was not present for her final moments — he thinks she might have waited for him not to be present to pass because "she knew I couldn't handle it." But he still made sure Allain knew how he felt about her before dying.

"The last thing I said to her was, 'I love you desperately, and I've got multiple sets of very long-term plans for you,'" Schneider said. "And that's true, because eternity's a very long time, and I believe it. I'm counting on it."