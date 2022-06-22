While Senators in Washington, D.C., might be patting themselves on the back for finally pulling it together long enough to agree on a gun safety bill, ornery rocker John Mellencamp is not impressed.

"Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten," Mellencamp tweeted, referring to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., "with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators' desks."

John Mellencamp John Mellencamp | Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Democrats and Republicans, after years of literally not doing anything on the matter, managed to make headway on a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would offer a bare minimum of measures, including enhanced background checks.

After asking "what kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life?," the "Jack and Diane" singer makes his point very clear: "Just so you know, anyone that's reading this ... politicians don't give a f--- about you, they don't give a f--- about me, and they don't give a f--- about our children."

Never one to mince words, Mellencamp has waded into political waters before, banning Republican candidates (over three decades) from using his songs in their campaigns: Ronald Reagan in 1984, George W. Bush in 2000, and John McCain in 2008.

Mellencamp ended his missive on a rather ominous tone: "So with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will just be a short time before it happens again."