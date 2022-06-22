John Mellencamp isn't impressed by Senate's gun control moves: 'Politicians don't give a f--- about you'
While Senators in Washington, D.C., might be patting themselves on the back for finally pulling it together long enough to agree on a gun safety bill, ornery rocker John Mellencamp is not impressed.
"Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten," Mellencamp tweeted, referring to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., "with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators' desks."
Democrats and Republicans, after years of literally not doing anything on the matter, managed to make headway on a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would offer a bare minimum of measures, including enhanced background checks.
After asking "what kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life?," the "Jack and Diane" singer makes his point very clear: "Just so you know, anyone that's reading this ... politicians don't give a f--- about you, they don't give a f--- about me, and they don't give a f--- about our children."
Never one to mince words, Mellencamp has waded into political waters before, banning Republican candidates (over three decades) from using his songs in their campaigns: Ronald Reagan in 1984, George W. Bush in 2000, and John McCain in 2008.
Mellencamp ended his missive on a rather ominous tone: "So with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will just be a short time before it happens again."
Related content:
Comments