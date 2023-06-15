John Mellencamp admits he was a 's---ty boyfriend' to Meg Ryan

The singer explained that he loves the When Harry Met Sally star, but that "she doesn't love me so much."

John Mellencamp is unafraid to admit he wasn't the best partner to ex Meg Ryan.

The "Jack & Diane" singer, 71, acknowledged in a recent Esquire interview that it was his fault that the pair's off-and-on relationship came to a definitive end in 2019. "I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years. She doesn't love me so much," he said. "She's a great girl. I'm just a s----- boyfriend."

Mellencamp recalled that he and Ryan, 61, began dating shortly after the pair had both decided to come out of their shells and "do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us."

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp | Credit: Venturelli/Getty

It was easier said than done. "We were so f------ lost. We didn't know how to do anything," Mellencamp said. "I've never checked out of a hotel by myself. Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, 'Here it is,' and they said, 'No, you've got to put it in this thing,' and we went, 'Then what happens?'"

He continued, "We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she's learned how to do everything, and I've learned how to do nothing."

When asked why Ryan would loathe him so much, Mellencamp replied, "I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me."

Despite Mellencamp's claims, he and Ryan got back together just two months later. But the pair, who got engaged in 2018, ultimately broke up again in 2019.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more