John Legend is ready to relinquish his Sexiest Man Alive title
The reigning PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive has had his fun, but he's eager for someone else to take up the mantle.
"I'm so ready to relinquish this title," joked John Legend during an event where the musician was in conversation with Meredith's :Blackprint, moderated by PEOPLE senior editor Janine Rubenstein.
Describing the experience of holding the same title as Hollywood heartthrobs such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Idris Elba, the "Bigger Love" singer says, "It's been fun. It's been funny. It's been humbling. It's been all those things. I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it, because you can't take yourself too seriously, when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It's not a literal thing, and it's not to be taken too seriously... I have fun with it."
When asked who he thinks should succeed him, Legend's suggestion came from the Twitter feedback he got about "the people that other people said should've been picked over me."
He added: "I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That's just one person that stood out."
