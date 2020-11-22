John Cleese criticized for tweets about 'trans folks': 'I'm afraid I'm not that interested'

John Cleese has sparked outrage on social media again while reinforcing his support of J.K. Rowling with fresh anti-trans commentary.

"I'm afraid I'm not that interested in trans folks," the Monty Python star replied to a question about his support for the Harry Potter author and her controversial stance on trans people. "I just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindly. Right now I'm more focused on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality..."

An earlier Tweet asked Cleese, "Why the f— can't you just let people be who they want to be?" To which he replied, "Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?"

Further, the British actor made what he calls a "woke joke" the had fans wondering if it was finally time to cancel him. While others, reacted by following his lead.

"Woke joke," he wrote. "A production of 'Macbeth' may cancelled because the man playing the lead revealed that he had never actually killed anyone Convicted murderers are now being sought Otherwise they will have to stage Chekhov's Three Sisters, who will be Inuit, Thai and Samoan."

Another commenter questions whether his opinion on the topic has to do with him having a "superficial understanding of."

"Yes, my understanding is superficial," he said. "One thing: When a woman who was once a man is competing against women who have always been women, I think she has an advantage, because she inherited a man's body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman's Does that prove phobia?"