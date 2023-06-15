Boyega has been trying to connect with his They Cloned Tyrone costar: "He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

Much like his fans, Jamie Foxx's costars are wishing him "all the best."

Foxx stars in the upcoming sci-fi dramedy They Cloned Tyrone, but was unable to attend the Wednesday premiere at the American Black Film Festival, as he continues recovering from a medical complication he was hospitalized for on April 11. Despite his absence, the Oscar-winning Ray star got shoutouts from costars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, who are among the chorus of well-wishers rooting for a speedy recovery.

"I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Boyega told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. The actor added that he's been reaching out to his costar, but they haven't yet found time to connect.

"I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling," Boyega said, joking: "He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

John Boyega, Jamie Foxx John Boyega and Jamie Foxx | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Parris also chimed in to recall her joyous experience working with Foxx, who she called a "lively person" who "brings such an energy to the set."

Parris continued, "I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing. It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun."

Details surrounding Foxx's hospitalization have been scarce. In mid-May, his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that he was home from the hospital and doing well. She also shut down the rumors that her family had been "preparing for the worst."

"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

As Foxx continues his recovery, They Cloned Tyrone approaches its July 21 Netflix release date. The trippy satire follows an unlikely trio of heroes who team up to uncover the truth about a nefarious government conspiracy. Together, drug dealer Fontaine (Boyega), booksmart sex worker Yo-Yo (Parris), and her smooth-talking pimp Slick Charles (Foxx), discover an underground lab where clones are being manufactured in an effort to keep Black people docile. The pulpy thriller is an ode to Blaxploitation movies of the '70s, but with a tad more sci-fi, horror, satire and insanity.

"There's something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh," Boyega told EW in May. "Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s---. It didn't matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I'm just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.