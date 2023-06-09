Amos' daughter has raised more than $9,000 on a GoFundMe page that alleges "elder abuse and financial exploitation." A representative for Amos claims her father "had no knowledge" of it.

Good Times star John Amos is refuting claims from his daughter, Shannon, that he's "fighting for his life" and a victim of elder abuse.

According to his publicist, Belinda Foster, the 83-year-old actor is "doing well" after being hospitalized with heart problems last month in Memphis. "To suggest that he's fighting for his life, that's ridiculous," she says, adding that he's even been "working out" again. Previously, the actor himself denied the allegations to TMZ.

These statements come on the heels of a GoFundMe page started by Shannon on behalf of her father. On the page, Shannon claims to have received a distressing call from her father after he was hospitalized. "[W]e managed a brief FaceTime conversation before his pain became too unbearable," she writes. "Desperate, I reached out to a family friend, who flew to Memphis while I prepared to join them. What we found shattered our world: my dad fighting for his life in the ICU."

Shannon and John Amos Shannon and John Amos | Credit: J.Sciulli/WireImage

Shannon, who is looking to raise $500,000, claims that John has "fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation" and the funds are a necessity to "catch and prosecute the alleged perpetrators." She adds, "Our priority remains my father's medical needs and providing him a safe haven. His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable."

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $10,000.

Per Foster, John wasn't aware of the fundraiser. "He had no idea there was a GoFundMe put together by his daughter, Shannon," Foster tells EW. "He had no knowledge of it. He doesn't need a GoFundMe. He's doing well and he doesn't understand why she put this thing together."

Shannon didn't immediately return EW's request for comment.

On the GoFundMe page, Shannon claims that she's "working closely" with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, the Custer County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it is "thoroughly investigating" an allegation "that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime" with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services.

"The men and women of the Custer County Colorado Sheriff's Office want to extend our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery for Mr. John Amos," reads the statement. "Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office."

EW has reached out to Foster for comment about the investigation.

Additional reporting by Randall Colburn.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.