Joey King marries director Steven Piet

The couple, who met on set of The Act in 2019, exchanged vows in Spain.

Joey King and her director partner Steven Piet are married after four years of dating.

The actress, 24, and Piet, 32, tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Spain surrounded by family and friends, PEOPLE reports. King began dating Piet in 2019, after having met on set of her Hulu true crime series The Act, for which she earned Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Gypsy Blanchard.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Joey King, Steven Piet arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Joey King and Steven Piet | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Piet, whose credits include film Uncle John and miniseries A Friend of the Family, directed two episodes of the first season, which also starred Patricia Arquette as Gypsy's overbearing and toxic mother Dee Dee.

The couple got engaged in February, with King sharing the news on Instagram alongside a carousel of images of the two and her ring. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she captioned the post. "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

Calling herself the "luckiest lady alive," King added, "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Piet wrote in his own post, "You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

King recently delighted Swifties by appearing in the music video for Taylor Swift's "I Can See You" alongside Taylor Lautner. Her upcoming film projects include A Family Affair, Uglies, and Camp.

Representatives for King and Piet didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.